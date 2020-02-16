Construction worker killed on the job in I-95 crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker was killed on the job in a deadly accident on Interstate 95.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near 62nd Street just after 2 a.m., Sunday.

Troopers said a black SUV crashed into a white Toyota sedan. The crash sent the SUV into a nearby construction zone hitting the worker.

The construction worker was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators shut down the southbound lanes for hours bringing traffic to a halt.

The area has since cleared.

No charges have been filed as yet.

