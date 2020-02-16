Construction worker killed in I-95 crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker was killed on the job after, authorities said, he was struck by an SUV on Interstate 95 in Miami.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the southbound lanes near 62nd Street, just after 2 a.m., Sunday.

Florida Highway Troopers said a black SUV crashed into a white Toyota sedan. The crash sent the SUV into a nearby construction zone, hitting the worker.

The construction worker was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators shut down the southbound lanes for hours bringing traffic to a halt.

The area has since cleared, and the lanes have reopened to traffic.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

