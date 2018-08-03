Construction worker hurt during Miami Beach building collapse dies from injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker who was struck by debris from a botched building collapse on Miami Beach has died.

The project manager identified as 46-year-old Samuel Landis was seriously injured after the collapse on July 23.

Miami Beach Police officials said Landis succumbed to his injuries, Friday afternoon, at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

An investigation is underway into what caused the building to collapse.

It was slated to be brought down but not in the manner that it did.

