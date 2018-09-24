Construction worker hurt at Coconut Grove site released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker who was injured after a trash chute at a site in Coconut Grove collapsed on top of him is home from the hospital and counting his blessings.

7News cameras captured 25-year-old Yeury Santana, all smiles as he walked out of Ryder Trauma Center, Monday evening.

“I’m very happy, because I came to see my family today, [thanks to what] Jesus did for me,” he said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, Santana was inside a dumpster helping with roofing work at an eight-story apartment building near Virginia Street and Oak Avenue, when the large outside trash chute, which was attached to the side of the building, collapsed on him, Monday afternoon.

“It appeared that a lot of the plastic chute fell into the dumpster itself, with a lot of the concrete debris that fell along outside of it,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene. Cameras captured the building with the chute and part of the roof structure missing. Cinder blocks could also be seen on the balcony area, as well.

Officials said the chute became clogged with construction debris, and the weight of it became too heavy, causing the collapse.

Carroll said Santana had nowhere to go.

“He saw it coming down, he just crouched down and put his hands over his head and prayed that it was not going to crush him,” said Carroll.

“It fell right on top of me, but I tried getting under the duct, and thank God I’m OK,” said Santana through a translator.

A crane that was at another construction site nearby was used by first responders to free Santana. A photograph shows the victim being helped to his feet at the scene.

Paramedics transported Santana to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It hit my arm and on my leg a bit, but everything is OK,” he said. “Thank God.”

Investigators said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will look into the incident.

