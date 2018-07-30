Construction worker hospitalized with head injury in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker was on the job when he was struck in the head by a piece of machinery.

A witness recorded the worker as he was lowered to the ground at the construction site along Brickell Avenue and Southeast 10th Street on Monday.

The man was working on the 49th floor of the building when a piece of machinery malfunctioned and struck him in the head.

Crews used a crane to bring him down.

“He was hooked up and lowering the guy from the very top of the thing, and as it came down, you could see he had a laceration to his head,” said witness Jackie Garth, “and they had his head wrapped up, and they had the collar on him and had him strapped to the bed.”

It took officials about 15 minutes to get him down.

He was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

