Construction worker hospitalized after injury at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a construction worker to the hospital after he suffered traumatic injuries while on the job at a marina in Port Everglades.

7Skyforce hovered above a large yacht as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews retrieved the patient, just after 5:15 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a crane cable snapped, injuring the worker.

Just after 5:20 p.m., the victim was brought out from the yacht’s cabin on a backboard with a bandage on his head.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center as a Level 2 trauma alert, meaning his injuries are serious but not necessarily critical.

