Construction worker hospitalized after falling from crane ladder in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker has been hospitalized after he fell from a crane ladder in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Tuesday evening.

Officials said the crane operator was working at a construction site, located near Northwest Second Avenue and 25th Street.

He was preparing to leave for the day and began climbing down the ladder when, officials said, he dropped about 10 feet onto a platform below.

Coworkers heard his screams for help and called 911.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, just after 6:30 p.m., and safely brought him down.

The construction worker was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

