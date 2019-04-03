Construction worker hospitalized after falling 5 stories in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker suffered an injury to his pelvis after falling five stories at a building under construction in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Stirling Road, around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the worker was on a scaffold on the fifth floor of the building when the incident occurred.

Firefighters rescued the victim using a fire truck and an elevated platform.

Rescue crews then transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital. His injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

