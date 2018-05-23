Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A construction worker was struck by a vehicle on the Turnpike in Tamarac, Wednesday afternoon, temporarily closing the northbound lanes.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike along Commercial Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m.

According to FHP, the 40-year-old victim is a subcontractor who was doing survey work on the side of the Turnpike when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

First responders airlifted the construction worker to Broward Health North.

The victim remains in critical condition.

All northbound lanes were temporarily closed while crews cleared the scene, but they have since been reopened.

