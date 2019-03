ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a construction worker has fallen to his death at Epcot.

Officials said the man fell outside the theme park behind the France Pavilion, Tuesday.

The construction worker was reported dead at the scene.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.

