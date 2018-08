SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured after falling from a scaffold in Kendall.

The construction site was near Baptist Hospital at Galloway Road and North Kendall Drive. Officials said he fell from the scaffolding on the roof of a building.

Crews rescued him by lowering him onto the ground in a basket.

There is no word on his condition after he was transported to a nearby hospital.