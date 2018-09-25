Construction worker dies in Miami; electrocution possibly to blame

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker has died after possibly being electrocuted in Miami.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the victim was on the 24th floor, working on a service elevator at a building near Northeast Second Avenue and 29th Street, just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

A fellow co-worker noticed something was wrong with the victim and ran to his aid. However, the victim collapsed to the ground and had stopped breathing.

Other workers began performing CPR and waited until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Fire Marshall, along with City of Miami Police and building officials are now investigating.

