Construction worker dies after falling down elevator shaft in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker died after he fell down an elevator shaft in Hallandale Beach.

The victim was working in a building under construction located in the area of Southeast Third Avenue and 10th Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue officials said the man fell approximately 10 stories to his death.

Rescue crews are currently on scene working to recover the body.

