POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker has died after being hit by a vehicle in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Sample Road, early Thursday morning.

A vehicle struck a construction worker and fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved.

