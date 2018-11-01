Construction worker airlifted to hospital after falling from crane

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution after falling from a crane in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, the worker was operating the crane and standing on the lower portion.

The crane toppled over, and the construction worker jumped off, said police.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital as a precaution.

