Construction to cause major road closures in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect major driving detours in South Florida this week as crews will be closing parts of Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike for construction.

From Tuesday through Thursday, all northbound I-95 lanes from I-395 to State Road 112 will be completely closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

“Oh, geez,” said Adele Boldon, stuck in traffic. “You don’t want to know. A bit murderous isn’t it?”

Construction will be shutting down some stretches of roadway. For some drivers, the traffic will be worse.

“Drivers, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night on I-95 should pay attention to the overhead signs as well as the portable message signs on the roadway,” said Oscar Gonzalez, a community outreach specialist.

The process of widening the Turnpike is underway, which will result in more closures from as far south as 288th Street and as far north as 106th Street, with some cross streets affected.

Crews will be putting up overhead sign structures across I-95 that weigh between 20 to 30,000 pounds.

“There will be heavy-duty cranes, lots of bucket trucks along the work zone, so we definitely can’t have cars operating underneath the work zone,” said Gonzalez.

Most lane closures will be late at night and roads will reopen in the early mornings.

Drivers expressed their frustrations with the rise in traffic.

“You get stressed,” said one driver.

“It’s so crazy,” said another driver.

“It’s very difficult sometimes,” said one driver.

Those who will be traveling in and around downtown Miami are being advised to pay attention to the signs and are asked to consider signing up for alerts.

“They can receive the lane closure information directly into their inboxes as well as look at a construction map that shows all the lane closures,” said Gonzalez.

Officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and be prepared for possible delays.

“Probably going to have to make allowances in the future,” said Boldon. “Leave earlier and, you know, make those allowances.”

Project officials said there will be more closures in the future that will be announced soon.

More than 24 closures and detours will be on the roadways, and they are part of a five-year $800 million plus project that will last for about three weeks.

For a complete map of the closings and detours northbound of I-95, click here.

