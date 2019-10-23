Construction project leads to continued closures on I-95 NB lanes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers in Miami should be aware of continued road closures along Interstate 95 overnight.

All northbound lanes of I-95 between State Road 112 and State Road 836 will be shut down starting at 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The roads will reopen Thursday at 5:30 a.m.

Detours will be posted as crews work to install a new highway sign.

Drivers are advised to take North Miami Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard to get around the closure.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.