OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Miami Lakes was rushed to the hospital after being crushed by a large piece of equipment at a construction warehouse.

The incident took place along Northwest 50th Avenue and 150th Street, behind the Opa-Locka airport.

7Skyforce captured emergency crews on the scene trying to help a man lying next to a forklift.

The man is an employee at the warehouse and was airlifted to the hospital.

