Construction crews clean up Miami Beach concrete spill

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have returned on the scene of a concrete spill on Miami Beach.

They’re cleaning up the splatter Thursday after cars were left ruined near Alton Road and Lincoln Road, a day earlier.

Police and rescue crews responded to the scene around noon Wednesday.

The Miami Beach building department then stopped work at the site until crews made sure it was safe.

