Construction company reaches deal to pay up to $42M to victims of FIU bridge collapse

MIAMI (WSVN) - The construction company that built the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed has reached a tentative deal to pay victims and families up to $42 million.

The Miami Herald reported that Magnum Construction Management, formally known as Munilla Construction Management, reached the deal, Thursday.

Six people died and eight others were injured when the bridge collapsed in March 2018.

Families and attorneys are still waiting on a final verdict from the National Transportation Safety Board as to what caused the collapse.

Several other defendants are also being sued in this case.

