Connecting Miami announces major lane closures along SR 836, I-95, I-395

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic is going to look different for Miami drivers on Wednesday night.

Connecting Miami announced on Tuesday that all eastbound lanes extending from State Road 836 to Interstate 395 will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. that night.

All northbound and southbound lanes extending from Interstate 95 to I-395 will not be affected.

The lane closures come as a result of the Design-Build project which “will add capacity, enhance the flow of traffic and safety, and improve access along I-395, SR 836 and I-95.”

Those that frequent the area are being advised to seek alternate routes of travel while the closure is in effect.

Those leading the project said drivers who must travel in that direction can:

Exit at the Northwest Eighth Street ramp

Continue south on Northwest Third Court, then make a left at Northwest Fifth Street

Turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach ramp

For a full map of the detour route, click here.

