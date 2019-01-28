Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz meets with local families affected by government shutdown

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz met with families of South Florida that were affected by the government shutdown.

The congresswoman said she is relieved these families will be receiving paychecks and that the government has reopened but is also frustrated due to the potential strain these families could face if the government shuts down once again.

Some attendees included wives of Coast Guardsmen who explained how the shutdown affected them.

Morgan Soma, whose husband serves in the Coast Guard, said, “To make ends meet some Coast Guard members worked off hours driving for Uber, sought outside jobs at stores like Home Depot and Target. Rescue swimmers worked as lifeguards while off duty and some pilots sought out other flying opportunities. Military members were suddenly forced to do what they could to generate an income because an I.O.U. does not put food on the table.”

According to the Congresswoman, the back pay for these families is expected to arrive sometime this week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.