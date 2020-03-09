Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz demands further information regarding Broward coronavirus patients

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders are demanding more information from health professionals in regards to the three coronavirus patients in Broward County, and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is not being shy about it.

Wasserman Schultz and congressman Ted Deutch led a roundtable discussion in Davie on Monday morning.

The Florida Department of Health released new information regarding the three presumptive positive patients stating two of the cases are related to Port Everglades.

One of the two patients has been identified as a worker at the port, but local leaders are asking additional questions.

The employee’s job included having contact with passengers, state officials confirmed.

Schultz at one point in the meeting pressed Broward County Heath Department Medical Director Dr. Paula Thaqi to release more information to the public.

Thaqi said she couldn’t give more information on the patients due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

“When will you be able to give us a more definitive answer as to how this was contracted?” asked Wasserman Schultz. “I’m expecting a number, a time frame.”

“I understand that,” said Dr. Thaqi. “At this point, we have no evidence of community spread in Broward County.”

“That’s not an answer Dr. Thaqi,” said Wasserman Schultz. “We’re going to go round and round until you give me some answer on a time frame for when you expect you can get to the bottom of this. We can’t be the only community in the country that isn’t able to provide that information, and why are you not answering my question? Has someone forbidden you from answering this question? Is there someone blocking you from giving us this information? Why come to the roundtable if you’re not going to be forthcoming?”

“I’m here at the roundtable to be able to provide the public with the information that they need to know to be able to protect themselves,” said Dr. Thaqi.

“Okay, well that includes providing us with a time frame for when we will know, because you see, when you have an idea of how someone contracted it, you as an individual are better able to decide how to conduct yourself so that you can protect yourself and make it less likely that you get the virus,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman Schultz further demanded she had the answers by the end of the day. She said when she gets the answers from Dr. Thaqi, she will post them on twitter so the information is available to the public.

She stressed the information should be transparent so that the public can know exactly what is going on.

Wasserman Schultz also said the $8.3 billion emergency response package that congress passed is not enough to cover present and future spread of the coronavirus.

