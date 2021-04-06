Congressman Alcee Hastings dead at the age of 84

(WSVN) - Congressman Alcee Hastings has died at the age of 84.

According to , Hastings passed away on Tuesday morning.

Florida Senator Lauren Book issued a statement on the passing of Hastings reading in part, “Leading a life of public service, Congressman Alcee Hastings has left his beloved state of Florida better than he found it. Congressman Hastings broke barriers as he fought to advance civil rights as the first Black Federal Judge in the State of Florida and first Black Congressperson to represent Florida since the Civil War.”

