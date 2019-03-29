Concrete from high-rise under construction spills on multiple vehicles in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in one South Florida neighborhood are furious after walking out and finding bits of concrete speckled all over their cars.

People who live in the 22 Biscayne Bay Apartments, along the 600 block of Northeast 22nd Street, woke up to find their cars, scooters and motorcycles covered in concrete, Friday.

“I woke up this morning. I was going to work, and then I just saw in the darkness, all the cars were white, so one of them was mine,” a resident said.

When asked what her reaction was when she saw her car, the resident said, “Oh, my God. I’m about to change my car, and this is happening. I can’t believe it.”

Construction crews told 7News strong winds blew the concrete over from a nearby high-rise that’s under construction, and the mixture landed on the cars below.

“It’s hard. I couldn’t see outside the window. I couldn’t see. I couldn’t drive today,” said the resident.

Crews could be seen pressure-cleaning the damaged cars, Friday.

“They’re washing my car to see if the concrete comes out because it’s black, so the white stains stay there,” said the woman.

Some of the residents affected took the cleaning into their own hands.

“I put it in the machine,” another resident said. “I paid the, you know, maximum rate of the car was, it was the best one, but it wasn’t enough. I had to do it with a rag and my hand. It took me about an hour.”

One resident told 7News the construction company is working to make things right.

“They were telling us that they are giving us some ticket to take the car to a special wash, or something like that,” said the second resident.

The pressure-cleaning has since wrapped up, and 7News learned that the affected residents will receive vouchers to get their vehicles more thoroughly cleaned and detailed.

