Concert held for first responders as audience watches from cars

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A concert from your car was held in Hallandale Beach.

Drive-in Field Fest is the first drive-in concert featuring a live D.J. set exclusively for first responders.

The concert was held at Gulfstream Park and live streamed on Youtube.

D-Nice, a D.J. performing at the show, said, “What kept me motivated was the emails I would receive from first responders that said during this trying time the music I was playing was uplifting their spirits. So it just made me want to continue doing it, just flying down here to Miami to be a part of the Drive-in Field Fest was very much an important thing for me to do. As soon as I got the call, I wanted to be here.”

The festival recognized 200 first responders who remained in their cars.

