HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Safety concerns have popped up among students and staff at South Broward High School after a second scare happened at the school during the past 24 hours.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Joseph Gunthorpe was caught on campus with a knife before students arrived for class, Monday morning.

“We’re supposed to be safe in here, not worrying about random people with weapons and all that just going on,” a student said.

Gunthorpe was arrested on the same day 15-year-old Trenton Wilt appeared before a judge after he allegedly posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Bouta shoot up a school.” Wilt told officers the post was a joke.

“People shouldn’t joke with that. This is not a joke,” parent Mirela Todoreseu said Monday.

As for Gunthorpe, he told the judge, “I was in fear for my life, and I was running for my life.”

Exactly who Gunthorpe was running from has not been made clear. The judge then increased the bond on his armed trespassing charge.

Students at the high school were left wondering why the 32-year-old would be at the campus with a weapon.

“Why would you go to a school where there’s kids? I just think that’s very immature,” a second student said.

“If he was being chased, he should have gone somewhere else,” a third student said.

“That is really annoying and stupid because there’s a full school of kids there,” a fourth student said.

Gunthorpe remains jailed at the Broward County Jail, and in addition to the armed trespassing charge, he also faces charges of possessing Xanax and cocaine.

