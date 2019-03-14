Company ordered to pay $500,000 for predatory towing at Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A company accused of illegally towing 94 vehicles from Sawgrass Mills Mall has been ordered to pay $500,000 in fines.

Police said All County Towing illegally towed the vehicles in 2015 during Black Friday.

The company reportedly told drivers they had to pay cash to get their cars back.

The City of Sunrise revoked the company’s license shortly after the 2015 incident.

