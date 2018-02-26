Community Youth Against Violence meet with NW Miami-Dade students about crime

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization met with students at an elementary school to talk about violence and juvenile crime.

Community Youth Against Violence met with fourth and fifth graders at Earlington Heights Elementary in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

Lorenzo Johnson, Sr., the founder of the program talked with the students about school violence and juvenile crime, as well as the importance of community support.

“We always try to encourage kids and people to come forward before things happen, but a lot of times they got what they call ‘snitching,'” Johnson said, “and a lot of kids and people are scared to snitch because they think it’ll come upon their family.”

Students also learned about proactive policing, parental accountability and zero tolerance while voicing their opinions and concerns.

