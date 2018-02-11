SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned residents laced up their sneakers and came together for a walk aimed at helping fight suicide.

More than 1,200 people headed to Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade to take part in the annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Sunday.

The fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Its goal is to reduce the suicide rate by 20 percent by the year 2025.

“We come together to have a voice,” said Tara Sullivan, a spokesperson for the foundation. “We bring a voice to mental health because nine out of 10 people that die by suicide are suffering from a mental health condition, whether diagnosed or undiagnosed.”

Sunday’s walk raised more than $56,000. That money will be used to bring educational programs to schools in the community.

