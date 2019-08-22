Community steps forward for Davie woman who lost everything in house fire

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County community has come forward to help one of their own after a fire ripped through her Davie home.

Diana Willour is well-known in her neighborhood and is said to always be willing to help, but on Thursday others are returning the favor.

Flames engulfed her house, located along Southwest 74th Avenue and Orange Drive, early Wednesday morning.

She not only lost material possessions, but her dog also died in the fire. She had inherited the dog from her sister after she passed away last year.

Neighbors set up a GoFundMe page to help Willour with expenses after finding out she did not have insurance and has no money to rebuild.

As of Thursday afternoon, over $11,500 has been raised for their model neighbor.

A restoration company has also donated their services to help Willour clear her destroyed home.

Willour lived in the house with her adult son, who has mental illness. She also cares for five children.

Her selflessness continued on after the fire, seemingly more concerned about taking one of her neighbors to the doctor.

She was also upset about being unable to offer water like she usually does to the men who came to pick up her trash.

Willour said she is beyond grateful for all the help she has received.

