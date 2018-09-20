Community remembers teen fatally stabbed 14 years ago with street dedication

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A street dedication ceremony took place to remember a 14-year-old boy who died over a decade ago from an attack at his middle school.

The Gough family remembered their loved one, 14-year-old Jaime Gough, during the special tribute at Southwood Middle School, Thursday.

“Let’s not remember all that he went through that day, but let’s remember how good he lived,” said Jorge Gough, Jaime’s father.

Jaime’s name and legacy will live on at his school. A memorial garden was first dedicated to him. On Thursday, a street sign was officially unveiled and dedicated to the teen as well.

Jaime was fatally stabbed in the school’s bathroom 14 years ago by a classmate, Michael Hernandez.

“I told many people this is a vitamin for me,” said Maria Gough, Jaime’s mother. “A vitamin for my son, a vitamin to be strong and continue working for the community.”

It has not been easy for Maria and Jorge Gough, who attended the ceremony with their daughter, Brenda.

Jorge said his faith has helped him through.

“I thought I could never smile again or enjoy a good meal because I could not live without my son, but I’m here today,” Jorge said.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Andre Martin also attended the ceremony.

Hernandez, who stabbed Jaime in the bathroom, had also intended to target Martin 14 years ago.

Martin called Jaime one of the brightest and most warmhearted people he’s ever met.

“Although I did not get to know him anywhere near as well as I would have wished, I knew him well enough to know that Jaime Rodrigo Gough was much more than just a great young man with a promising future. He was truly one of a kind,” Martin said.

Officer Martin said that tragic day in February 2004 changed his life. He said he feels it ultimately led him to his decision to become an officer.

“I go to work every day trying to make a positive effect in people’s lives during their times of tragedy,” Martin said.

Martin and the Goughs want people to always remember Jaime and the impact he had, even at such a young age.

“For the community to step in like this and for the loss of Jaime, I feel like Jaime is still alive,” Jorge said.

