Community, religious leaders host caravan of compassion through Miami communities

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the midst of all the protests, community leaders led a caravan of compassion through the streets of Miami.

A procession of cars took place in Liberty City and Overtown neighborhoods, Sunday.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said this was done with two goals in mind: to spread goodwill, love and solidarity throughout Miami, and to ask for justice after what happened to George Floyd.

“We’re going to make sure that we listen to the pleas of our community,” he said. “We’re gonna make sure that we act, and that we implement the most progressive policies that are needed to make sure that we don’t have any police officer in our department who is racist, and if they are, then they’re gone.”

Flowers were dropped off along the route as religious leaders led prayers.

