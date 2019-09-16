Community mourns delivery truck driver killed by stack of metal beams in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of a delivery driver who, officials said, was killed after a stack of steel beams fell on top of him in Pompano Beach.

Liliana Castillo broke down in tears upon learning her neighbor, 71-year-old Sylvester Roulhac, died in what officials described as a “horrible freak accident” at work.

Fellow neighbor David Martinez said the victim was an esteemed member of the community.

“Every time we’d come out, he’d be washing his car, and he’d say hi to us, how are we doing,” he said. “One time, my mom left her keys in the car, and he called AAA for her. He was always kind, always saying hi to us. It’s a shock because we would see him all the time. He’s always been good to us — really nice.”

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, Roulhac was delivering massive steel beams to Kloeckner Metals, a manufacturing and supply company located along Northwest 12th Avenue and 16th Street, at around 6 a.m., Monday.

As he made his way inside of the warehouse, officials said, a large pile of beams next to the truck became unstable and fell on top of him.

“Another stack of steel fell on him and crushed him,” said PBFR spokesperson Sandra King. “We’re talking tons of weight of these steel bars, 40 feet long, that fell on him. A stack, which is a bundle, is over 6,000 pounds.”

Officials said inside the warehouse is close quarters with stacks of these metal bars. Truckers back in, and workers unload each bundle with a crane.

“There’s also the concern of making sure that the metal that’s still there is stable for the workers that are still going to be working in the warehouse,” said King. “This is not only an accident and a death scene, but it is a security scene.”

No one else was injured in the incident.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and crime scene tape could be seen around the warehouse.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Rescue Team used a crane to remove the beams, each weighing tons, to locate and remove the man’s body.

“BSO Homicide Unit was also on the scene with OSHA — the Occupational and Safety and Health Administration — investigating the issue as well,” said Robyn Hankerson, BSO Public Communications Officer.

Monday night, Roulhac’s family was left devastated by the man they called a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Neighbors said he was helpful and hardworking.

“I can’t believe it,” said Castillo, as she spoke through a translator.

After hours of removing the heavy beams, crews were able to recover Roulhac’s body and transport the remains to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“This just happens to be a horrible freak accident,” King said.

On Roulhac’s Facebook page, people have left heart-felt messages and are shocked at his passing.

Roulhac’s family said they are asking for privacy while they mourn their loved one and prepare to lay him to rest.

It is unclear what caused the beams to fall over, as BSO detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.