Community mourns death of pregnant mother killed in Opa-locka shooting

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-locka community is in mourning after a pregnant mother was shot and killed.

A violent ambush shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old Quantia Curry Golden and left her 13-year-old daughter, C’Lexus Richardson wounded, Monday evening.

Golden was a mother, wife, friend and dedicated employee. Now her coworkers and loved ones are left to reminisce about memories they shared with her.

“Quantia was just amazing,” said Dr. Imaze Marian Davis.

Davis was Golden’s employer. She worked for her as a medical assistant at North Shore Medical Center.

“She’s the type of person who just went the extra mile,” Davis said. “The patients loved her. They loved everything about her.”

Those who knew her well told 7News that her death was a terrible loss for the community.

“She’s been one of the best people I have ever met in my life,” Golden’s friend and co-worker Paula Camacho said.

Camacho said Golden was passionate about helping others. Most notably, she remembers her organizing a backpack drive for kids in need — even pulling money out of her own pocket when supplies came up short.

“So she’s always, since I’ve met her, tried to help as many people as she could,” Camacho said, “even without much. Her three girls, which are three good girls, that get really good grades, I think right now need more help from the community than anybody else. Her husband and her mom are devastated, but I really want to make sure that those girls are taken care of.”

Golden had just gotten married in September and was three months pregnant when she was killed. She leaves behind her husband and three daughters, ages 8, 10 and 13.

Her friends and co-workers have started raising money to help them.

“It’s wonderful that the community is helping out the way that they are,” the victim’s mother, Gladiest Barnes, said.

“We have funeral arrangements,” the victim’s aunt, Princess Swanson added. “Christmas is coming up and to lose their mother so close to that, they need some assistance with that.”

Donations are appreciated and so are prayers for a family facing a heartbreaking holiday season.

Golden’s daughter is recovering at home with family after she also struck in the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the shooter or shooters responsible.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

