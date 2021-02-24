Community members honor 4 Brothers to the Rescue members on 25th anniversary

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Several memorials will take place on Wednesday to honor the deaths of the four members of Brothers to the Rescue who died 25 years ago.

On Feb. 24, 1996, Armando Alejandre Jr., Carlos Costa, Mario de la Peña and Pablo Morales were flying on a humanitarian mission over international waters in two planes when they were shot down by the Cuban Air Force.

On Wednesday morning, community members brought flowers to a memorial at Opa-Locka Executive Airport.

Four palm trees also stand at the airport to memorialize the men.

“They’re here with us,” said Brothers to the Rescue founder José Basulto. “They’re those palms that you see there, they’re those monuments and they’re our memories that are here in our hearts.”

“‘Cause 25 years have gone by and still the crime remains with total impunity and there has been no justice for the families or for the community,” said Mothers and Women Against Repression President Sylvia Iriondo.

Family and friends of the victims believe the attack was ordered by Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl Castro.

