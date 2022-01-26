MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hateful movement is continuing to spread across the country and Florida.

Antisemitic flyers are putting Jewish communities on edge.

Community leaders alongside law enforcement officials are now asking a simple question.

“How can we help?” said Shirley Plantin, the director of the Community Relations Board.

They are speaking about flyers plastered all over South Florida neighborhoods.

“It’s a complete different scenario when you wake up on a Sunday morning, where you have your family, your children and you have your certain type of expectation of not only your religious freedom, your privacy,” said Rabbi Mark Rosenberg.

Surfside Residents are feeling violated after they woke up Sunday morning and discovered the flyers folded up in clear plastic bags with rocks tossed onto driveways sometime late in the night.

“The front [of the flyer] is labeled, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” said a resident, “and then goes through the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] director, deputy medical officer, all the different people that are involved with COVID, and puts the word ‘Jewish’ next to them.”

The same flyers were found in Fort Lauderdale, Central Florida and as far as California and Texas.

“They operate a livestream called GOYMTV,” he said a meeting.

Joshua Sayles, director of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, said the same group is behind all of it.

“Leaders of this group are just a few bad actors, but they have an internet presence, and so all they have to do is communicate their message is to share their flyers, to share that information,” said Sayles.

Miami-Dade County’s Community Relations Board plans to host a forum.

It’s a starting place to figure out and help folks feel safe.

“If you know a Jewish person, or your friends with a Jewish person, they want to hear from you that we’re welcomed in your community, that you don’t tolerate hate, and that you stand with us,” said Sayles.

The date for the forum has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.