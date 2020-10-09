Community leaders, residents line up for free COVID-19 testing in Liberty City

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida community is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 through increased testing.

The Black Nurses Association, along with pastors and community leaders, lined up to get tested at the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City, Friday.

Organizers stressed the importance of community members getting tested to curb the rising COVID-19 positivity rate.

“The disproportionate impact on COVID-19 on black and brown communities is something that’s well documented,” State Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-Miami-Dade, said. “This is an effort to directly address that in our community, and one of the areas that’s the highest growing infection rates in Miami-Dade County.”

Organizers, community leaders and residents all lined up to get tested.

The mobile testing site will be making stops throughout Miami-Dade County to continue testing members of the community.

