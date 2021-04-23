Community leaders, members gather outside BCPS headquarters in support of Superintendent Robert Runcie

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of community leaders and members on Friday gathered outside the school board headquarters to show support for Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie following his recent arrest for a charge of lying under oath to a grand jury.

Runcie’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment brought against him.

“Mr. Runcie is an honorable, brilliant, Black man of the highest character,” said Florida State Senator Perry Thurston.

“There were 50 D’s and F schools when he got here,” said Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. “Today, we have 69 A schools, 54 B schools and zero, zero F schools.”

Runcie’s supporters pointed to the good he did for the district and echoed his attorney saying this case is politically motivated.

“DeSantis, who has made his disdain for Mr. Runcie clear, has made no bones about desire to remove him and his supporters,” Thurston said.

The rally took place about an hour after Runcie’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.

Runcie’s attorney said his client doesn’t know what he said that led to the charge.

Runcie was charged with one count of perjury.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators claim “Defendant Robert W. Runcie, while testifying under oath in an official proceeding did make a false statement which Robert W. Robert did not believe to be true.”

The official proceeding was a grand jury Florida Gov. DeSantis empaneled a year after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy.

The grand jury was looking into statewide school safety failures and possible mismanagement of safety-related funds.

The Broward County school system is now caught in the middle.

“This is very surprising. The community is majorly impacted,” said Broward County Public School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Osgood said the members of the board will discuss the recent events next week.

“We ask the school board to give good judgement in retaining his employment as long as he chooses to stay here, because we know that this community will be better with Robert Runcie leading the school district,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

7News has reached out to the governor’s office for any comments on the incident.

