Community leaders gather to discuss preventing hate crimes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local community leaders are on a mission to prevent hate crimes from reaching South Florida after the synagogue shooting that took 11 lives in Pittsburgh.

The topic of hate crimes was at the forefront of the Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board’s monthly meeting, Wednesday.

“When this happens in Pittsburgh, it affects the whole country, and this is not the solution,” said Gus Barreiro with the Children’s Trust. “It’s just I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Barreiro took part in Wednesday’s discussion.

He and others at the meeting said tensions are escalating nationwide between those who disagree.

The meeting brought many people of different backgrounds and views together with members of law enforcement to tackle the tough topic.

“I’m an advocate for dialogue between law enforcement and members of the community because we need to discuss our differences, because that’s the only way that we can meet in the middle,” said activist Chire Regans, “because if I trust you, I’m going to talk to you, and that trust has to go both ways.”

“There’s a number of steps in place,” added Major Ervens Ford, vice chairman of the board. “Therefore, we encourage the community, if they have a question, do not hesitate to contact the police departments or this board directly.”

Miami-Dade Police officers made it clear during the meeting that they are taking the concerns over hate crimes seriously and that they’re evolving to meet the challenges in new ways.

For the board members, this type of meeting is critical.

“We need to start having these conversations and just understand that we’re all in this together,” said Barreiro.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide input during the board meetings, which take place monthly.

Members of the community are also reminded to report any potential threats or anything that seems out of the ordinary to police.

