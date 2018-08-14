Community leaders gather in support of Broward Schools superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several community leaders gathered in Fort Lauderdale in support of Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The group outside the Kathleen C. Wright Administrative Building, Tuesday, consisted of elected officials and business leaders who believe Runcie should not be removed from his position.

Many family members of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre have called for Runcie to step down, stating that the school board and others failed Nikolas Cruz, the former student accused of the the Feb. 14 shooting.

However, those supporting Runcie said the district has been doing better since he became superintendent and that they no longer have a major deficit that existed when Runcie took the position in 2011.

“He really is a model superintendent, and we would be hard pressed to find someone with the caliber and talent of Superintendent Runcie,” said Bob Swindell, CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

Supporters also said schools are flourishing and ask that critics give Runcie the time to make the necessary changes, saying a CEO in business does not get asked to step down when things are going well.

Some supporters suggested the criticism is politically driven, especially with the Florida primary elections right around the corner.

“You have individuals who are campaigning off of this with the basis of fire Runcie,” said State Representative Shevrin Jones. “That’s just not how the process should work. That’s not what your political strategy should be.”

Those in favor of Runcie reminded critics that the superintendent did not put the gun in Cruz’s hands and that many people failed Cruz.

