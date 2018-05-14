Community in shock after Weston doctor accused in dad’s fatal shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is reeling days after, authorities said, a doctor with a history of violent behavior shot and killed his father before injuring himself.

Sixty-seven-year-old Asher Azulay, who worked as a chef at a kosher deli in North Miami Beach, was found dead inside a home in a gated community in Weston on Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies also found his son, 43-year-old Rafael Azulay, with at least two self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Asher went to his son’s home to help him with something. The younger Azulay was acting strange and began asking questions to his father, and when Asher couldn’t answer those questions, Rafael pulled out a gun and shot him.

Detectives said Rafael then turned the firearm on himself.

Paramedics transported Rafael to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he used to work as an intern.

Rafael has a violent past. The suspect was arrested three times in less than four years for allegedly beating his girlfriend. The last arrest took place in March; he was charged with felony battery.

Friends and family members told 7News the father and son were were very close, and that’s why the fatal shooting comes as a shock to them.

“I was in shock that it happened, and I couldn’t believe that it happened because [Asher] loved his son, the son loved him,” said family friend Yitzie Spalter. “That’s such a loving relationship, and that’s why I’m so mind-boggled. I just can’t get over it. The son that loved him, the son that he loved — he used to come every day to talk about his son — he was the pride of his life, a doctor, successful doctor. He had everything in life that he needed.”

Rafael has been unable to speak, so it remains unclear what charges he will face.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.