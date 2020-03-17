Community Health of South Florida begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community Health of South Florida have begun drive-thru testing for the coronavirus for their regular patients at their South Miami-Dade campus.

Officials set up signs, cones and tents at the Doris Ison Health Center, located at 10300 SW 216 St., as they geared up to begin testing for the coronavirus, Wednesday morning.

The testing will be held from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, officials said. Patients are asked to call 305-252-4820 before coming to the center if they have recently traveled to any of the affected countries, have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus or if they are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Testing will be done only for regular clients who have called ahead to make sure they meet certain criteria.

“We also want to make sure that those folks who are 65+ and are exhibiting symptoms, that they have an easy way to go in and get tested,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said the drive-thru testing in Broward County is still a work in progress.

“So I think what it will be is, there will be clear criteria and then, you will, hopefully, be given a window of when to come so that you’re not waiting in your car all day. Then, we can look at going beyond that.”

What exactly that criteria will be is still somewhat unclear, although Memorial Regional officials point to CDC and health department guidelines, such as international travel as well symptoms like fever and shortness of breath.

Broward Health and Cleveland Clinic are also preparing drive-thru sites.

“We will firmly announce this very soon, but I can tell you, the priority — one group is going to be the healthcare workers,” said DeSantis.

The location in West Palm Beach has already had to shut down services to those who don’t already have an appointment. The overwhelmed staff is running out of protective gear and swabs to conduct the tests.

Broward hospital groups are making it clear that not everyone will be eligible to be tested, and the U.S. National Guard is now training to make sure it all runs smoothly.

Miami-Dade County is also trying to set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

“We’re working very closely with Jackson Memorial Hospital, the Department of Health and the Affordable Care Act to ensure that we get drive-thru testing in locations around the county,” said Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon.

Officials are asking those with severe symptoms to go to the center’s emergency department.

By the week of March 23, officials expect to add a second testing location for its patients at the Marathon Health Center, at 2805 Overseas Highway, in Monroe County.

Officials also announced that the healthcare system will begin screening all patients and visitors before they enter any of the health centers to prevent further spread of the virus.

