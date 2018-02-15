Community gathers at Parkridge church for school shooting vigil

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County community gathered at a church in Coral Springs to hold a vigil for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Hundreds of children, teens and adults gathered at Parkridge Church Thursday to honor the 17 victims killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

Gov. Rick Scott, Lt. Gov. Carlos López-Cantera and other elected officials were on hand for the vigil.

The Church has a direct tie to the high school. The church used the school auditorium when they were first beginning their ministries.

Many church members also have children that go to the school.

The church has brought out service dogs to provide comfort for members, along with attempting to create a general atmosphere of healing.

Other prayer vigils have been scheduled for Thursday. Two will take place at Pine Trails Park, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.

For anyone who wants to offer support or say a prayer. Here’s where and when @wsvn #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/4bsEbcOfX5 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 15, 2018

