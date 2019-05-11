Community garden brings unity, fresh greens to Overtown residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - A community garden in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood is helping bring residents together, as well as access to free fresh produce.

From kale to Swiss chard and even herbs, if it’s green, it’s growing at Green Haven.

7News cameras captured area residents putting their green thumb to the test, Saturday.

“Food is everything. Food plays a part in your emotions and your physical aspect, and food is the language that we all speak,” said Jorge Palacios with the nonprofit Save the Kids Miami, “so once we all start talking the same language, then we all start understanding each other.”

The community garden an initiative of Save the Kids and other community partners. Its goal: access to fresh produce, something Overtown doesn’t currently have.

“It’s sparking a lot of light. It’s sparking a lot of interest and just bringing people together,” said Palacios, “and you see the community just showing a lot of curiosity, like, ‘OK, this isn’t just a regular thing. This is something that’s giving back to us.'”

Any residents who want free produce from Green Haven can come Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The address is 1160 NW 2nd Ave.

