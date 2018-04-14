Community calls for end to gun violence at Liberty City vigil

MIAMI (WSVN) - A community in mourning came together in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood to honor the victims of gun violence and show support for those who have lost loved ones.

Shooting survivor Megan Hobson addressed community members and activists who gathered for Saturday’s vigil at the Liberty Square Community Center to say enough is enough.

Even the venue where the event was held is a nod to how long gun violence has plagued their community.

“We wouldn’t even be able to be here in this park if young Sherdavia Jenkins was still here,” said Hobson. “She was shot about 11 years ago, right on her doorstep.”

Hobson was shot six years ago. She and her sister Rosa said they are fighting for change.

“We’re tired of the gun violence and all the violence that’s going on, so we want the community to know that they have some type of support, so everybody needs to come out as one,” said Rosa Hobson.

But activist Tangela Sears said people in the community can only do so much, after the recent shooting deaths of young people.

From 4-year-old Nyla Jones to high school students, Sears said South Florida leaders need to get serious about addressing the community’s needs.

“I hear everything from leaders, with the exception of getting violent offenders, criminals off our streets,” said Sears. “We cannot begin to fix our community with them being a part of the community.”

Participants at the memorial know the public is more willing to listen after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. However, this group said the violence is not new.

“Yes, the violence is out here, and it’s scary, it’s sad, but it does need to end,” said Megan Hobson, “and we’re here, and we’re pushing and asking for that to end.”

Saturday’s event was held in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

