Communities come together to honor MSD victims on 1-year anniversary

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Communities across South Florida are coming together on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting to honor the 17 lives lost.

It was one year ago today when evil would overcome on a holiday meant to celebrate love.

Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, Jaime Guttenberg, Martin Duque, Gina Moltato, Nicholas Dworet, Helena Ramsay, Luke Hoyer, Peter Wang, Joaquin Oliver, Cara Loughran, Meadow Pollack, Aaron Feis, Alaina Petty, Chris Hixon, Scott Beigel, and Carmen Schentrup.

Sons, daughters, best friends, and mentors — 17 young lives cut tragically short.

For families, friends, and survivors, the nightmare that never ends began that day in building 12.

“I just remember seeing streaks of blood and it just seemed like a war scene,” Parkland shooting survivor Isabella Reisch said. “There was a teddy bear covered in blood.”

Now covered in posters, the building’s walls house the memories.

“It’s getting difficult because all of that does come back up,” said survivor Kimberly Krawczyk. “Where we were. What happened.”

“I still won’t leave the classroom to use the bathroom or anything,” Reisch said. “I’m still afraid to go in crowds and stuff.”

It’s been 365 days of hurting, grieving and powerful calls for change to gun laws.

“It’s been an absolute roller coaster, but I think essentially from that day onward,” survivor David Hogg said, “the reason why I went on and spoke so early on was because for the first time in my life leading up to that point, I felt emotions.”

The anniversary will be a day to remember why they are fighting.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie shared a message for parents, Wednesday.

“This day will be committed to service and love in all of our schools and across the county,” he said.

But for some survivors, it will be hard to let in light on a dark day.

“You have to keep you friends close and your family close, and like always remind them that you love them,” Reisch said.

“I don’t think that you ever move on from something like this,” Krawczyk added. “It’s gonna be a part of me and some of the kids I was with forever.”

Some things to take note of as far as plans this morning: there will be heightened security, movement restricted on campus, parents urged to talk to their kids about not walking out and most after-school activities are canceled.

Schools across Broward County are expected to hold a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.

The district also invited other schools across the state to do the same.

