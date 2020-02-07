Common Core officially eliminated from Florida classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s official: Common Core is now a thing of the past in Florida classrooms.

The Florida Department of Education announced that Common Core has officially been eliminated from classrooms, a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to bring an end to the standard.

A new set of standards has been proposed by the Department of Education called Florida B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics.

“We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards were made by Florida teachers for Florida students, and I know they will be a model for the rest of the nation.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has recommended that the new set of standards be formally adopted on Feb. 12.

