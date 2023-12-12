MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Commissioners voted in favor of withdrawing the lease agreement on the controversial water park project on Tuesday after being delayed in September.

Now the county said it will move forward with rescinding the developer’s lease, essentially killing the project

Conservationists like Ron Magill and others have been opposed to this project for months, even years, as they are worried about the impact of this project on the shrinking Pine Rocklands ecosystem in the area and the endangered species that live there.

Prior to this vote, the developers of the project had taken an economic angle to their pitch, saying it would be environmentally friendly and will only be built on the zoo’s existing paved parking lot.

However, a judge’s recent ruling on Monday and a letter from the U.S Department of Interior disagreed with the developer. The letter described the land in question as having “high ecological value” and they recommended for it to be used ‘in a matter that maintains their ecological function’

