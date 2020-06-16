Commissioners discuss reviving citizen review panel to oversee Miami-Dade Police Department

MIAMI (WSVN) - Commissioners in Miami-Dade County are discussing an effort to bring back an independent review panel to oversee the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The multi-million dollar plan was discussed during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday morning following weeks of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The MDPD is one of the largest police departments across South Florida.

The review panel was originally created back in the 1980s, but was defunded in 2008 due to the economic crisis.

The decision to revive the panel is being brought forward in an effort to provide an additional level of transparency over the MDPD and to review complaints against officers within the department, including claims of the use of force.

Under the ordinance, the county would pull approximately 1% of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s budget, around $2 million, to fund the panel.

Some of the commissioners at Tuesday morning’s meeting did not agree with the funding source for the panel.

“They’re taking away 2 million dollars plus from the police department to fund this board,” said Miami-Dade District 12 Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

“Point of clarification, however, because it’s been put out there that this item is taking money from the police department and it is not at all,” said Miami-Dade District 1 Commissioner Barbara Jordan. “I just wanted to clear that.”

In addition to Diaz and Jordan, commissioners Esteban Bovo, Joe Martinez and Javier Soto were also in attendance for the panel’s meeting.

The ordinance will come back to the board for a second reading where further discussions will be made on the matter.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.